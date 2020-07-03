Szijjártó Opens Hungarian Cultural Institute in Stuttgart

With the pandemic, “stable points” are gaining importance in diplomacy, and Hungarian-German partnership, friendship and strategic cooperation are such “stable points” which will always be key, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, opening the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Stuttgart.

The two countries’ partnership rests on relations between people, based on ties in education and culture, and the strengthening of local Hungarian communities, he said at the Consulate General. In Baden-Württemberg, 335 young Hungarians attend Sunday schools which help strengthen their identity and national consciousness, Szijjártó said. In Hungary, the Andrassy Gyula German-language university in Budapest will offer BSc/BA study programmes in future, he said. This means that in Hungary, German language education will be provided from kindergarten to university on every level.

