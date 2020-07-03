Áder Meets Hungarian Finalists in Stockholm Junior Water Prize

President János Áder met the Hungarian finalists of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sándor Palace on Thursday.

This year’s Hungarian finalists are two students of the Miklós Radnóti High School in Szeged, whose project was designed to detect at an early stage toxins produced by algal blooms in lakes. The president presented the GWP Hungary Foundation award to the students who will represent Hungary in the final of the international competition which is being held online this year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay