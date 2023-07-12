Two people abused their drunken acquaintance in Debrecen with strange cruelty, out of a desire for profit

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor General’s Office is charging the youth and his companion who brutally assaulted their acquaintance with the crime of attempted murder.

According to the indictment, on the evening of May 2, 2022, the victim and his partner were at the juvenile offender’s residence in Debrecen, where they consumed alcohol together. Around 9:00 p.m., the adult defendant called on the already-drunk victim to leave the house. The man left but remained on the street with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. The adult defendant noticed this, went outside to him and they started to argue, then he hit the victim’s head with such force that he fell backward and lost consciousness for a short time. The perpetrator approached the helpless man, whom he hit several times on the head, then searched his pockets.

That’s when his juvenile companion left the house, who at first just watched the events, then he also started hitting and kicking the head of the man lying on the ground and helped search his clothes. They found nothing on the victim, then tried to stand him up, but finally pushed him back to the ground, where he continued to be brutally abused.

The victim suffered fractures and bruises that took more than eight days to heal. As the perpetrators hit and kicked the man’s head and vital organs, their intention was to end the life of the defenseless victim, whose life was saved by medical intervention.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County accuses the defendants under arrest of being accomplices, of attempting to commit the crime of murder committed with particular cruelty for profit. He also made a moderate motion in his indictment. If, according to the indictment, the perpetrators admit their crime and waive the trial at the preparatory session of the court, the court will sentence the juvenile to 5 years in juvenile prison, and his adult accomplice to 12 years in prison and 10 years of banning from public affairs.

(ugyeszseg.hu)