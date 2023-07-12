Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to a serious accident

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is proceeding with the suspicion of a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

According to the data of the investigation, a woman was driving her car in Debrecen, on Kassai út, on July 9, 2023, around 7:15 p.m. When the driver turned onto Dániel Rakovszky Street, he changed lanes and did not give priority to a motorcyclist, so they collided. The driver of the motorcycle fell and suffered serious injuries.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or at 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

(ppolice.hu)