A man kept his father’s body at home for two years and was charged with fraud

A man from Mosonmagyaróvár who did not report his father’s death for more than two years kept his body at home, and collected his pension was charged with classified budget fraud, the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI.

According to the indictment of the Győr District Prosecutor’s Office, the 53-year-old man lived in a family house with his sick father; his mother and brother had already passed away. The accused had no income, their only income was the father’s pension.

The older man died at the age of 83, presumably in December 2019. When the defendant noticed this, he laid his father’s body in bed and covered it, but did not notify the authorities.

Every month between January 2020 and February 2022, the man – without authorization – took his father’s pension, a total of almost five million forints.

In February of this year, the man was approached by the police about another case, then he informed them that his father had died.

During the procedure, the investigators found and seized HUF 1.7 million from the collected pension.

The prosecutor’s office proposed imposing a suspended prison sentence on the accused and confiscation of property.

Picture: illustration.