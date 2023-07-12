A fire ban was ordered in Hajdú-Bihar county

Due to the heat wave and the predictably poor weather, the authority will from Wednesday extend the fire ban beyond Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád-Csanád counties to Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Pest and Szabolcs-Szatmár “Also for Bereg counties,” the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) told.

The measure was justified by the fact that sufficient precipitation is still not expected. At the same time, due to the heatwave, the risk of more intense, fast-spreading surface fires has increased both in forests and in agricultural areas, they pointed out, adding that crown fires can easily develop from these fires.

Considering the circumstances, Nébih – with the agreement of the National Disaster Management Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior – announces the increased fire danger from Wednesday, and at the same time orders a fire ban for the listed counties.

The Food Chain Safety Office is asking people to take extra care not to throw cigarette butts out of the car, as they quickly ignite roadside vegetation.

During the fire ban, it is forbidden to light fires in the forests and wooded areas located on the outlying properties, as well as within a 200-meter radius of them. During the restriction period, it is not allowed to light fires in the designated, constructed forest fire pits either.

They added: it is also worth avoiding lighting high-flame fires indoors, as burning embers rising with smoke can cause fires hundreds of meters away.

Those interested can find information about the current fire ban on the www.erdotuz.hu and www.katasztrofavedelem.hu websites, according to the announcement.

(MTI)