The Zsuzsi steam locomotive is 100 years old: a birthday celebration is being prepared in Debrecen

In 2023, Hungary’s oldest narrow gauge forest railway, the Zsuzsi, will enter its 141st year, as announced on the Facebook page of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway in Debrecen.

It is recalled that the light railway started operating on July 16, 1882, on the section between Debrecen-Fatelep and Nyírmártonfalva, with a track distance of 950 mm, which is unique in the country. Over the past 141 years, many changes have taken place in the life of Zsuzsi, but the light rail continues unwaveringly on the roads between Debrecen and Hármashegyalja, bringing much joy to children and adults alike!

On July 16, 2023, we will celebrate the past 141 years – railway workers, train lovers and passengers together. The celebration is given a special touch by the fact that this year the steam locomotive with track number 394,023, which is still in operation under the Zsuzsi’s maintenance thanks to the Transport Museum, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

