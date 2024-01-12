Night of the Ice Rinks will be organized next Saturday

Next Saturday, as always since 2016, the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation will organize the Night of the Ice Rinks.

According to the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation, the central venue will again be the Városliget Ice Rink, and more than thirty rinks will join the event. The list of locations can be accessed at jegpalyakejszakaja.hu.

According to the newsletter, tens of thousands of people pull skates all over the country at this time. Ice hockey and music programs are organized in several rural locations, such as in Debrecen, Ajka, Zalaegerszeg, Kaposvár, Békéscsaba or in the Transylvanian location, Csíkszentimre.

At the M4 Sport Athlete of the Year gala, the Ice Rink Night was chosen as the leisure sports event of the year in 2023.

(MTI)