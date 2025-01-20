Visitation ban imposed at the Clinical Center in Debrecen 

A complete visitation ban will be implemented in several patient care units of the Debrecen University Clinical Center starting from Saturday. The order is valid from January 18 until further notice. Mask-wearing remains mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units of the Clinical Center.

A visitation ban will be enforced from Saturday at the Intensive Care Units, Pediatric Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, Oncology Clinic, Pulmonology Clinic at the Nagyerdei Campus, as well as at the Intensive Care Unit, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Infectious Diseases Clinics at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and at the Internal Medicine Clinic, Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric, and Obstetrics and Gynecology Departments at the Gróf Tisza István Campus. In addition, the previously imposed visitation ban remains in effect in the A, B, and C buildings of the Internal Medicine Clinic.

Due to the accumulation of upper respiratory illnesses, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has imposed this restriction as an epidemic prevention measure to protect patients and staff, which will remain in effect until further notice.

The use of masks covering the nose and mouth remains mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units at the Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István campuses of the Debrecen University Clinical Center.

The Clinical Center management asks for patients and their relatives’ patience and understanding.

(unideb.hu)