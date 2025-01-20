DV Parking extends the validity of parking permits

DV Parking Kft. informs drivers that due to the high workload at customer service caused by registrations related to residential free parking, the company has extended the validity of last year’s annual parking permits.

As a result, the annual permits will not expire on January 15 and can be used without paying a surcharge until January 31, 2025. The company requests drivers to purchase their next permit by this date either at the customer service office or conveniently from home by clicking the “NETBÉRLET” button on the www.dvparking.hu website.