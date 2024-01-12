For a year, a mother from Debrecen used fake medical documents to prove her children’s absence

The Debrecen police have completed the investigation against a 46-year-old mother who used false medical documents to prove the absence of her children.

According to the investigation data, the two minors did not attend kindergarten for almost a year in 2022. In addition to following the rules, the mother verified with documents issued by a pediatrician that the children were absent due to illness. However, when comparing the certificates, it soon became clear that apart from the dates and names, all the documents were eerily similar to each other, even the medical seals were located exactly in the same place as the millimeter.

It turned out that the mother had falsified the previously issued medical certificate again and again.

The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the woman from Debrecen for the offense of using a false private document. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office.