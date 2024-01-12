Prices increased by 5.5 percent in December and by an average of 17.6 percent in 2023

In December 2023, consumer prices exceeded a year earlier by an average of 5.5 percent; compared to November, they decreased by an average of 0.3 percent. In 2023, consumer prices increased by an average of 17.6 percent compared to the previous year, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) reported on Friday.



Food prices rose by 4.8 percent, including sugar (42.1 percent), chocolate and cocoa (17.2 percent), non-alcoholic soft drinks (16.1 percent), and coffee (14.1 percent). ).

Within the product group, the price of eggs decreased by 18.1 percent, flour by 17.8 percent, cheese by 15.5 percent, butter and buttercream by 14.5 percent, dry pasta by 11.0 percent, and milk by 10.3 percent.

Household energy became 13.9 percent cheaper, including 29.6 percent less for piped gas, 3.5 percent less for electricity, 0.6 percent more for firewood, and 0.4 percent more for bottled gas.

Services rose in price by 12.4 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking by 20.5 percent, vehicle repair and maintenance by 13.3 percent, holiday services, and sports and museum tickets both by 12.0 percent more, the travel to work and school cost 21.7 percent less.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 10.3 percent, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 10.8 percent.

The price of pet food increased by 22.6 percent, that of detergents and cleaning products by 13.5 percent, that of medicine and medicinal products by 7.9 percent, and that of personal care products by 6.7 percent.

Consumer durables had to be paid 1.0 percent less, within which the price of used cars fell by 10.3 percent, the price of kitchen and other furniture by 7.0 percent, heating and cooking equipment by 3.8 percent, room furniture by 3.2 percent, that of new passenger cars increased by 2.3 percent.

The price of vehicle fuels decreased by 4.2 percent.

Compared to the previous month, November 2023, consumer prices decreased by an average of 0.3 percent. Food prices decreased by an average of 0.1 percent, including sugar by 4.1 percent, flour by 2.3 percent, poultry by 1.7 percent, margarine by 1.3 percent, and cheese by 1.1 percent, while fresh vegetables by 11, 1, milk by 1.0, butter and buttercream by 0.8 percent more. You had to pay 1.1 percent less for household energy, 2.8 percent less for piped gas, and 0.3 percent more for firewood. The price of vehicle fuels decreased by 5.0 percent.

Compared to the previous year, in 2023 consumer prices increased by an average of 17.6 percent, within which food prices rose the most: by 25.9 percent. The price of household energy rose by 22.1 percent, other goods and fuels by 18.6 percent, spirits and tobacco by 15.4 percent, services by 13.2 percent, clothing by 8.3 percent, and consumer durables by 5.6 percent.

Consumer prices among retired households increased by an average of 18.3 percent.

(MTI)