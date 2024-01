In case you like short films, you should attend Apollo Cinema in Debrecen on 17th January.

Date: Wednesday (17th January) 8:00 pm

Venue: Apollo Cinema Debrecen

Program: Six short films in Dutch language and English subtitles, and you are the jury. You can vote for your favourite one at the event! (So, bring a pen!) There will be free mulled wine afterwards. (So, bring a cup, too!)

Visiting the event is free, but you should register.

Registration: https://jegy.apollomozi.hu/?jegyfoglalas&id=28923