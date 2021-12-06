János Kóbor Dies at 78

At the age of 78, János Kóbor, the frontman of the Omega band, died after a short illness, the band announced. He was hospitalized a few weeks ago with Covid-19 disease caused by the virus.

Kóbor was born and raised in Budapest.

He founded his first orchestra in secondary school, and then, after visiting one or two smaller formations, he founded Omega in 1960.



Initially, the musical repertoire consisted more of the processing of Western songs, and László Benkő and Zsuzsa Koncz also performed as singers. He also had a degree in architecture, which he earned at the Budapest University of Technology, but he never worked as an architect.

He has received almost every major state award during his career. Sharing the Liszt Ferenc Prize in 1987 and the Kossuth Prize in 2013 with Omega members. In 1995, Kóbor also received the Small Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary, and in 2013 he was inaugurated as an honorary citizen of Budapest.

He married twice, having a son in his first marriage and a daughter in his second marriage.

According to the available information, the singer was not vaccinated against Coronavirus.

telex.hu

Photo: Fortepan / Katalin Erdei