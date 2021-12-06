A truck and a semi-trailer truck collided on Highway 4

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A truck and a semi-trailer truck collided on Highway 4

A truck and a semi-trailer truck collided at the 217th kilometer of the main road 4 in the Debrecen area at daw, the county disaster management announced.

In addition to de-energizing the vehicles, the professional firefighters in Debrecen freed the driver trapped in the truck with the help of a tension cutter and soaked up the fuel spilled on the road.

As a result of the collision, the cars knocked down an electric pole, so they asked the electricity supply staff to be on site. The traffic is on the spot under police control.

 

debreceninap.hu

