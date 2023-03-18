Hungarian Language and Culture Summer Course at the Debrecen Summer School

– intensive course

– 6 class units a day, 45 minutes each (4 classes on Wednesdays, Cultural Workshops on Tuesday nights)

– daily schedule: 9:00–10:30; 11:00–12:30; 14:00–15:30– groups of min. 4 up to 15 students

– from beginner to proficiency level

– language of instruction at beginner levels: English

– special groups for heritage speakers of Hungarian

– placement test before the course starts

– Debrecen Summer School examination and Certificate

The age limit for participants in these courses is 16 years of age. Participants between 14 and 16 years of age can form a separate group of minimum 4 students. In this case, accommodation and supervision shall be the responsibility of their parents.