Hungarian Language and Culture Summer Course at the Debrecen Summer School

The age limit for participants in these courses is 16 years of age. Participants between 14 and 16 years of age can form a separate group of minimum 4 students. In this case, accommodation and supervision shall be the responsibility of their parents.
17–28 July 2023
31 July – 11 August 2023
17 July – 11 August 2023
Program of Studies:
60 class units, 3 ECTS credits 60 class units, 3 ECTS credits 2×60 class units, 6 ECTS credits
– intensive course
– 6 class units a day, 45 minutes each (4 classes on Wednesdays, Cultural Workshops on Tuesday nights)
– daily schedule: 9:00–10:30; 11:00–12:30; 14:00–15:30– groups of min. 4 up to 15 students
– from beginner to proficiency level
– language of instruction at beginner levels: English
– special groups for heritage speakers of Hungarian
– placement test before the course starts
– Debrecen Summer School examination and Certificate
Cultural Activities:
– opening ceremony
– guided tour in Debrecen
– weekend excursions (one in every two weeks)– Hungarian gastronomy and foodways
– folk dances and folk songs
– quiz
– farewell party
Leisure Activities:
– tandem chat with Hungarian students– disco, karaoke night
– sports
Optional Classes:
– Phonetic Exercises– Vocabulary Building– Literature Club
EXTRA Program:
– sightseeing tour by night– bike tour
– extra excursion
More information available here.
pixabay