Nébih Recalls Flour – Do Not Eat This Product

Due to high tropane alkaloid contamination, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) is recalling Bauck Hof organic teff whole grain flour in 400 gram packages.



Nébih asks customers not to use the product with the following identification data:

Product name: Bauck Hof organic teff flour, whole grain 400 g

Brand: Bauck Hof Product origin: Germany

Nature of the problem: High tropane alkaloid contamination (atropine, scopolamine)

Quality retention period: 01.09.2024

Item number: 230767

Packaging: 400 g

Manufacturer: Bauck GmbH (Germany)

Distributor: Bio Partner Kft. (Budapest)

Distributor action: Product recall, withdrawal from circulation

The product recall only applies to the product identified with the above data!

What should we know about t ropane alkaloids?

Tropane alkaloids are toxic, secondary metabolic products of plants belonging to the families Brassicaceae and Solanaceae (e.g. pansy, entrails, snapping mask) and Erythroxylaceae (e.g. coca). They are found in all parts of the plant, including the seed. To date, more than 200 tropane alkaloids have been identified in various plants. Their well-known representative is atropine, which is also used for medicinal purposes. Contamination from weeds can enter food and feed during the harvesting of plants. When tropane alkaloids enter the body in larger quantities, they affect the functioning of the central and vegetative nervous systems. They can cause dry mouth, pupil dilation, cardiac arrhythmia, and other nervous system symptoms. Limit values ​​for atropine and scopolamine are currently set only for certain (processed grain-based foods containing millet, sorghum and buckwheat and products derived from them) intended for infants and young children (1 μg/kg).





mindmegette.hu