Nébih Recalled French Cheese – Do Not Eat It

Due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the French manufacturer recalled the 3-kilogram package of Brie Maubert 33% cheese with an expiration date of 11/30/2022, which was also sold in Hungary, the National Food Chain Safety Office announced on Wednesday.

The Hungarian distributor of the recalled product is Culinaris Kft. (Budapest). Nébih asks customers not to consume this product. According to the information on Nébih’s website, Listeria monocytogenes is a widely occurring bacterium that causes human disease and can multiply even at the temperature of the refrigerator. Its consumption can cause serious illness in people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and the elderly. Meningitis and blood poisoning may develop as a complication. In case of pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth and infection of the newborn may also occur.

24.hu

Photo: Nébih