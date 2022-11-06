Michelin Stars Awarded to Restaurants Outside Budapest for First Time

Gastro
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Michelin Stars Awarded to Restaurants Outside Budapest for First Time

French restaurant guide Michelin has published its first country-wide selection for Hungary which features restaurants outside Budapest for the first time.

 

According to the National Selection of Hungary, Michelin’s anonymous inspectors have awarded two stars to Platán Gourmet in Tata, in central Hungary, and to Stand in Budapest. A single Michelin star has been granted to 42 in Esztergom, in northern Hungary, and to Babel, Borkonyha, Costes, Essencia, Rumour and Salt in Budapest.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Michelin Stars Awarded to Restaurants Outside Budapest for First Time

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Michelin Guide to Extend List to the Whole of Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

New Law to Aid Wine Producers, Promote Hungarian Wines

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *