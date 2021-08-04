Napraforgó is the Cake of Hungary in 2021

This year, the cake named Napraforgó (Sunflower) became the cake of Hungary, while the winner of the sugar-free cake competition was the cake called Beszterce rózsája (the Rose of Bistrița) – it was announced in Budapest on Tuesday.

László Selmeczi, co-president of the National Confederation of Hungarian Confectionery Craftsmen, said:

at the fifteenth year this year, Sándor Fodor, the confectioner of the Habcsók Confectionery in Budapest, won the title of the cake of Hungary.

At the press conference held in the Parliament, the St. Stephen’s Day bread called Solymár’s Pearl was also presented, as well as the cake of the “One with Nature” World Hunting and Nature Exhibition, which bears the fantasy name Nimrod.

Photo: National Confederation of Hungarian Confectioners