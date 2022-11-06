Largest Hungarian Exhibition in Germany Since 1989 Opens in Berlin

Magyar Modern – Hungarian Art in Berlin 1910-1930, the largest Hungarian art exhibition in Germany since the 1989-90 change in political system, opened on Thursday in the Berlinische Galerie.

The show of more than 200 paintings, graphics, sculptures, photographs and other artworks features Hungarian artists, among the largest communities of foreign artists working in Berlin at the time, and their contributions to the cosmopolitan culture in the capital of the Weimar Republic. On display are works by Aurél Bernáth, Béni Ferenczy, Lajos Kassák, László Moholy-Nagy and József Rippl-Rónai, among others, from Friday until Feb. 6. The Budapest Museum of Fine Arts, the Hungarian National Gallery, and the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Berlin have taken part in organising the exhibition and accompanying events.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay