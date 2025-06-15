The flavors of the big screen in Debrecen – Three fantastic places where movies came to life through taste

This year’s theme at the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival was film – and just like a great movie, the world of flavors can also evoke emotions, memories, and stories. We spoke with three standout participants: Jardin Cukrászda, Panificio il Basilico, and guest exhibitors from Budapest, the Table Budapest team.
“Wonka-tonka” ice cream and magic brownie – Jardin’s cinematic dessert world
According to Erika Májer, founder of Jardin Cukrászda, the movie-themed concept seemed like a challenge at first, but soon sparked their imagination. “We made a Willy Wonka ice cream, topped with all of Wonka’s favorites – marshmallows, gummy candies, popping candy – and added tonka bean ice cream as well, turning it into a true ‘Wonka-tonka’ creation.”
The lineup also included “Bendegúz’s dumpling” – a plum and curd cheese combo – a Jack Sparrow-inspired dessert with pineapple, rum, and chocolate, and a “magic brownie” featuring a surprising ingredient: truffle. “Guests absolutely loved the combination of chocolate and truffle,” Erika added.
Their booth also featured a popcorn dessert, a playful nod to the cinema theme. “Personally, I really enjoy these kinds of creative challenges – themed events like this truly ignite my imagination,” said the pastry chef.
Beans, pizza, and pistachio – Bud Spencer in a sourdough bread roll
For Zsanett Vígh-Szöllősy and the team of Panificio il Basilico, the choice was clear: “We wanted a movie character everyone would recognize – and that led us to Bud Spencer, whose films are filled with iconic food scenes.” The menu featured classic beans with onions in a cheddar-jalapeño ciabatta, as well as Italian-style pizza inspired by the movie Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure.
And of course, dessert couldn’t be left out. “Our ice cream was inspired by the iconic scene from Watch Out, We’re Mad – ‘The pistachios melted, and I didn’t say chocolate!’” said Zsanett with a smile. “Our ice cream master, Jani Kovács, created a special flavor based on our cinnamon-walnut roll, served in a brioche with candied walnuts on top.” Despite the logistical challenge of keeping the bakery open during the festival, the team prepared by doubling their pizza output. “Pizza is always a guaranteed success for us – it never misses.”
Cartoon-inspired cuisine – Table Budapest: ‘Mouse Trap’, kimchi, and teddy bear prize
At the Table Budapest booth, the team drew inspiration from their favorite animated films. Chef Eszter Dalma Fodor shared: “We created the ‘Mouse Trap’ based on Cat City, made a yogurt and bacon cannelloni inspired by Lazy Dick, and for Ratatouille, we crafted a strawberry and cheese dessert that captures the taste memory of Remy the rat.”
Their offerings also included a Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich, a spicy kimchi soup, and two kinds of filled bao – one with pulled duck, the other vegan. The dessert with the sweetest name was the “Honey Bear”: mascarpone-ricotta cream with pickled pear and honeycomb candy.
And what could you win at their booth? “If someone made a purchase, took a photo with the bear, and posted it on social media, they had a chance to win a teddy bear – and a bottle of rum to go with it,” Dalma said with a laugh. “So the kids were happy – and so were the parents.”
Vote for your favorite dish and win
As tradition now holds, the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival also features a prize draw again this year. Anyone who casts a valid vote online for their favorite exhibitor between 4:00 PM on June 13 and 4:00 PM on June 15, 2025, will be entered into a raffle to win fantastic prizes. The lucky winners will be drawn on the festival’s closing day, with prizes including a Master Good gift package, double passes to the Debrecen Wine & Jazz Days, Apolló Cinema tickets, and entries to the Flower Float Parade and Carnival Fiesta.
Taste, vote, and win!
Once again, the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival proved that flavors and films are a perfect match. Whether it’s a curd cheese dumpling inspired by Bendegúz, ice cream served in a brioche basket, or a brilliantly reimagined sandwich, this year’s gastronomy truly became an experience.
– Éva Bácsi –