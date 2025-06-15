The atmosphere soared on the second Saturday of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

The second Saturday of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival once again brought unforgettable experiences for food lovers and partygoers alike. Throughout the day, visitors savored a variety of exciting flavors as the festival grounds grew livelier and more vibrant.

The real highlight came in the evening when the Tóth Vera Band took the main stage. Their dynamic performance immediately captivated the audience, setting an incredible mood. The show featured a perfect mix of well-known hits and heartfelt songs, ensuring everyone found a favorite to sing along to.

The combination of lights, music, and enthusiastic fans created a magical evening that will be remembered long after the night ended.

The success of the second Saturday proves that the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival is not only about culinary delights but also about community, culture, and quality entertainment.

Everyone is already eagerly looking forward to the text day as the festival continues to offer exciting programs, concerts, delicious treats, and surprises for all visitors.

