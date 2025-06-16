Showers and thunderstorms early in the week, followed by a return to sunny, dry weather

At the beginning of the week, showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds may occur in several areas, but the typical sunny and dry weather is expected to return later — according to the forecast by HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday will see increasing cloud cover from the west. In the morning, showers and thunderstorms may develop mainly in Transdanubia, and by the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms may also occur in the Duna–Tisza region and the Northern Mountains. Heavy downpours are possible in the western regions.

Winds turning northwesterly will strengthen over a growing area, with the possibility of gale-force gusts near thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 23 and 34°C, with the cooler values in the northwest, where the daily maximum may be reached in the morning or early afternoon, while the hottest temperatures are expected in the southern Great Plain.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with some cumulus cloud development. In areas along and east of the Danube, isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur. Northern and northeastern winds may strengthen at times. Morning temperatures will range between 13 and 20°C, with highs between 25 and 30°C.

Wednesday will bring sunny weather with cumulus clouds and no precipitation. Northern and northeastern winds will remain light to moderate. Temperatures will range from 11 to 18°C in the morning and from 27 to 32°C in the afternoon.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with cumulus cloud development. In the northeast, there is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Northerly winds may pick up at times, with occasional strong gusts. Nighttime temperatures will range from 10 to 18°C, with daytime highs between 27 and 33°C.

Friday is expected to be clear and sunny, with only a few cumulus clouds and no precipitation. Northerly winds may occasionally strengthen. Morning temperatures will be between 10 and 18°C, and afternoon highs will range from 24 to 29°C.

Saturday will also be mostly clear and sunny, with no precipitation expected. Northerly winds may pick up, and temperatures will range from 10 to 17°C in the morning and from 23 to 28°C in the afternoon.

Sunday promises to be clear, sunny, and dry. Northerly winds will remain moderate. Temperatures will rise from 8–16°C in the morning to 25–30°C by the afternoon.

(Source: MTI)