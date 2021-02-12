Cecília Müller: epidemic data are deteriorating due to the British variant

The downward phase of the second coronavirus wave came to a halt, and some epidemiological data began to rise slowly again, the national chief medical officer said at a press conference online on Thursday by the operative board responsible for controlling the coronavirus epidemic.



Cecília Müller said that, as in many European countries, Hungary is experiencing a deterioration in previous favorable data, partly due to the British coronavirus mutant.

For the time being, this increase is still slow, the number of infected people increased by 1862 on the previous day, but if more infectious British mutants gain ground, further growth is expected.

She said.

The chief physician stressed that control and minimizing the possibility of the transmission of the infection remain very important.

(MTI)