A furious man from Debrecen vandalized public properties

Bácsi Éva

A report was received by the police on February 10, 2021, at around 11 am that a man was raging in Dobozi Street, Debrecen, and he damaged a public bench. The patrols immediately went to the scene and verified what happened, then handcuffed the local resident.

During the interrogation of the suspect, he testified to the investigators. The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense.

police.hu

