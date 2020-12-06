During the Advent Period, the Risk of a House Fire Increases

The Advent period began a week ago, the preparations for Christmas began, the first candle on the Advent wreath was lit, many people decorated their homes with garlands and candles. However, if we do not follow the proper regulations, these cozy ornaments carry countless dangers. This is proven by the fact that during the Advent period, twice as many apartment fires are intervened by professional firefighters than in the rest of the year.

Most fires are caused by candles. Particular attention should be paid to the fact that a dried-out Advent wreath can catch fire very easily, so never place the candle on a tablecloth, and burning candles should never be left unattended.

It is important to buy light strings from a reliable store. A poor quality light string carries not only the possibility of electric shock but also the possibility of fire.

If an ornament, purchased years ago, is taken out, its integrity must always be checked before use. If the cord or extension cord is broken, deformed, melted, do not use it again. It must always be unplugged at night and when we leave the house.

Never place candles or Christmas sparklers on a withered Christmas tree, as a withered pine can easily catch fire. It is worth placing the Christmas tree so that it is at least one and a half meters from the household radiator and fireplace.

During the Advent period and the holidays, we spend more time in the kitchen. It is important that if grease or oil ignites, never extinguish it with water! Instead, put a lid on it, for example, and turn off the stove.

