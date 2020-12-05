Thieves left 26 petrol stations without paying, they were also suspects in a case in Hajdú-Bihar

Three men were charged with shoplifting in Veszprém for stealing more than 650,000 forints in fuel from petrol stations.

According to a statement from the Veszprém County Attorney General’s Office, the main defendant in the case was a 27-year-old man who also had a 25-year-old and a 30-year-old partner, the former was involved in the crimes eight times and the latter was involved three times.

From August 2018 to January 2019, the man stole from twenty-six petrol stations in different parts of the country – in Budapest, Fót, Érd, Százhalombatta, Diósd, Székesfehérvár, Balatonakaratty, Győr, Győrújbarát, on the M3 motorway near Polgár and in Nagyvázsony, he never paid for the fuel in any of these stations.

The Veszprém District Prosecutor’s Office has proposed that all three men be sentenced to prison in the Veszprém District Court.