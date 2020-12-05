The Church Secretary of State thanked doctors for their sacrificial work with packages of honey, tea and jam

The Catholic Charity thanked the staff of the National Korányi Institute of Pulmonology with gift packages. The packages contained six hundred jars of honey, tea and jam. The gift was handed over on Friday by Miklós Soltész, Secretary of State for Church and Ethnic Relations of the Prime Minister’s Office, President of the National Humanitarian Coordination Council and Gábor Écsy, National Director of the Aid Organization.

Miklós Soltész said: a few weeks ago, the charities initiated the action to give a gift to the doctors and nurses working hard in hospitals to express their gratitude and solidarity.

debreceninap.hu