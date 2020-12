Actions in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Hajdú-Bihar County police officers have acted at the scene of four road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, three of which ended in serious and one with minor injuries.

The service staff caught two people, one of whom was found guilty of a crime and another person on the basis of a circular against him.

Police produced 17 people, 11 of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in six cases.

police.hu