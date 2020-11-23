The dog was rescued by the police

Uniformers noticed the emaciated animal on the outskirts of Kaba.

Employees of the Traffic Control Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters were on duty on the main road No. 4 on November 23, 2020 at around 10 am, when they became aware of a visibly emaciated dog on the outskirts of Kaba.

The uniformers immediately stopped when they noticed the animal in trouble, running on the road. The startled dog ran into the woods, but, thanks to the lure of the police, walked towards them. Police Chief Ensign Levente Ferenc Kalló and Chief Staff Sergeant Krisztián Kádár captured the dog and transported it to a nearby shelter.