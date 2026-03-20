Nigerian man arrested in Debrecen drug raid

Police raided a Nigerian citizen in his rented apartment in Debrecen.

According to the data, several customers visited the 25-year-old man daily. They communicated and arranged meetings through a messaging app, and the exchanges lasted only a few seconds. The Nigerian citizen was able to run his profitable operation for a few months, but yesterday he was apprehended in a coordinated operation by police in Hajdú-Bihar County. Officers searched his apartment and found portioned marijuana, equipment used for distribution, and cash.

The man not only sold drugs but also frequently consumed them. This was indicated by several air fresheners hanging from the ceiling, as well as the fact that he had covered the smoke detector with aluminum foil and a sock.

Investigators questioned him as a suspect for drug trafficking, then took him into custody and initiated his pre-trial detention. Several of his customers were also identified and questioned; they will face charges for drug possession.

(police.hu)