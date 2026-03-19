The number of registrants for the Debrecen Marathon has surpassed two thousand

The event will be held on Sunday, March 29, organized by the Hungarian Sport and Lifestyle Development Cluster, the University of Debrecen, and the city of Debrecen. Alongside the race, a sports and sustainability expo will also take place.

At this long-awaited sporting event, participants can complete the 1.7-kilometer (children’s and charity) and 5-kilometer distances, as well as a quarter marathon, half marathon, and full marathon. The latter two can also be run in relay teams. A total of nine competition categories will have winners.

Among the races, the half marathon is particularly popular, with registrations approaching five hundred. Over 350 runners have already signed up for the quarter marathon, and current registration data show that more than three hundred will participate in four-person relay teams for the marathon.

The Debrecen Marathon Race Director, Ede Rutkovszky, shared some exciting insights at this stage of race organization:

“There will be a lot of us, and it will be a fantastic community experience. Due to the large number of participants, we are preparing a starting area that is four meters wide and sixty meters long, which in itself will be very exciting and visually impressive for both the runners and the spectators. I hope that everyone enjoys the race and the activity. It is also important to follow the basic rules of fair play and give way to faster runners. Everyone should wear their bib number visibly at the front, and if you see someone who needs help, immediately notify the medical team stationed along the route,” emphasized Rutkovszky Ede.

Along the race route, musical accompaniment events will take place at six locations, with a special focus on the race center at the northern event area of the Nagyerdei Stadium. Additionally, the organizers are preparing an exciting mobile music performance along Egyetem Boulevard to entertain and motivate runners.

For attendees, the university campus parking lots will be open, including those at Kassai Street, University Square, and Nagyerdei Boulevard (Clinical Center) campuses. The Főnix Arena parking lot is also conveniently nearby. The organizers request that, whenever possible, participants use public transportation or bicycles to reach the venue.

The Debrecen Marathon is being organized with extensive collaboration from the city, the university, and the sports community. The organizers’ goal is not only to hold a race, provide opportunities for physical activity, and promote a health-conscious lifestyle, but also to create a community experience that brings people closer together through sport.

The event’s main sponsor is the Ministry of Energy.

(unideb.hu)