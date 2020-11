Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has announced on Monday morning that he had signed a government decree that “serves the purpose of allowing seniors (over the age of 65) to shop in a protected time zone from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Monday to Friday”.

During this period, only elderly people (above the age of 65) can be in the stores. The same restriction will be introduced on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

debreceninap.hu