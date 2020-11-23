E-Bike Subsidy Applications Accepted From Monday

The ministry of innovation and technology is inviting applications for 1 billion forints (EUR 2.8m) in grant money to support the purchase of bicycles with auxiliary electric motors from Monday.

 

The first round of the tender will run from November 23 until 27, the ministry said. Another round will follow each month until next October or until the allocation runs out, it added.

As the scheme primarily aims to help individuals commute to work, using environmentally transport, applicants must certify they are employed or have a source of regular income. The grants cover up to half of purchases cost up to 90,000 forints for e-bikes with cadence sensors and 150,000 forints for e-bikes with torque sensors.

 

