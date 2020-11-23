The driver from Debrecen was so drunk that keeping the road was also difficult for him

The police were on duty in Torockó Street, Debrecen, around 3 a.m., when they noticed that the car driving in front of them was unsafe. The uniformed people stopped the vehicle and used an alcohol probe against the driver. The instrument indicated a positive value, and the inspection also revealed that the man had been legally banned from driving by the Debrecen Tribunal until 30 June 2021.

Police produced the local resident, imposed an administrative fine on him and detained him for driving an offense under the ban.