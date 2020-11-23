The driver from Debrecen was so drunk that keeping the road was also difficult for him

Police
infoLeave a Comment on The driver from Debrecen was so drunk that keeping the road was also difficult for him

The police were on duty in Torockó Street, Debrecen, around 3 a.m., when they noticed that the car driving in front of them was unsafe. The uniformed people stopped the vehicle and used an alcohol probe against the driver. The instrument indicated a positive value, and the inspection also revealed that the man had been legally banned from driving by the Debrecen Tribunal until 30 June 2021.

Police produced the local resident, imposed an administrative fine on him and detained him for driving an offense under the ban.

Related Posts

His partner beat the fragile woman to death

info

Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

info

Wooden Cabin On Fire in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *