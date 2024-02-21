A man stole an elderly woman’s bag in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A man stole an elderly woman’s bag in Debrecen

A 77-year-old woman got off the bus and headed home in Debrecen, in the Veres Péter-kert district, at noon on February 18, 2024. She had barely taken a few steps when she was addressed by a young man who, after a few sentences, snatched her bag from her hand.

The victim fell and the man ran away. A nearby resident noticed the shouting, followed the 23-year-old, grabbed him and held him until the police arrived.

The Debrecen detectives interrogated the resident of Hajdúsámson on suspicion of committing the crime of robbery and then detained him.

(police.hu)

Related Posts

A man stole an elderly woman’s bag in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A teacher from Hajdú-Bihar County had sex with a primary school student

Bácsi Éva

A postman in the county of Hajdú-Bihar embezzled money from deceased people

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *