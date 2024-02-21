A man stole an elderly woman’s bag in Debrecen

A 77-year-old woman got off the bus and headed home in Debrecen, in the Veres Péter-kert district, at noon on February 18, 2024. She had barely taken a few steps when she was addressed by a young man who, after a few sentences, snatched her bag from her hand.

The victim fell and the man ran away. A nearby resident noticed the shouting, followed the 23-year-old, grabbed him and held him until the police arrived.

The Debrecen detectives interrogated the resident of Hajdúsámson on suspicion of committing the crime of robbery and then detained him.

(police.hu)