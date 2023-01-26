17-year-old girls stole from a shopping center in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges of theft against two juveniles who wanted to take two women’s tops from a store without paying.

According to the indictment, the two 17-year-old girls were in a Debrecen shopping center in the early afternoon on June 2, 2022, where they browsed the clothing stores. Since they had no money, they decided to steal women’s tops from one of the stores.

In one of the shops of the shopping center, they selected several pieces of clothing, then both went into one of the fitting rooms, where they manually tore off the product protection device from two women’s tops and hid the clothing in the backpack of one of them. After that, they left the cash register and wanted to leave the store without paying, but the store’s security guard noticed the defendants’ actions and prevented them from leaving the store.

After searching the clothes and backpacks of the juveniles, the women’s tops were found, and the store took them back as the injured representative, thereby reimbursing nearly HUF 7,000 in damage caused by the defendants. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendants, who admitted to committing the crime, as accomplices, for the offense of theft committed with violence against property for the value of a violation, at the Debrecen District Court. The district prosecutor’s office proposed in the indictment for the issuance of a criminal sentence that the district court, based on the contents of the documents, place both juvenile defendants on probation as a measure and establish that the defendants are under probation during the probationary period.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.