At a government meeting on Wednesday, it was revealed that the country managed to curb the second wave thanks to consistent, unchanged rules introduced from 11 November, but the number of people infected has not been declining for weeks. That is why it is still important to follow the rules – said Gergely Gulyás.



He said that vaccinations are taking place continuously in our country. Nearly 90 percent of health care workers have already been vaccinated. Vaccination of chronic patients over sixty years of age and under sixty years of age has also begun.

Knowing the expected vaccine shipments, they will be able to continue vaccinating chronic patients over and under the age of sixty next week. Vaccination groups will return to social institutions where, for some reason, they have not been able to vaccinate everyone who wanted to get the vaccine.

He pointed out that due to the slow arrival of vaccines from EU procurement, Hungary had agreed with several eastern vaccine manufacturers, including the Russians and the Chinese ones.

In the coming weeks, 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive to Hungary, and they will, of course, be tested by experts.

– emphasized Gergely Gulyás.

The government is trying to get even more vaccines not only from the east but also from the west, although the amount of vaccine already tied up would be enough, these are slowly arriving to the country. That’s why it’s important to get vaccines from as many suppliers as possible so they can vaccinate everyone as soon as possible, the minister said.

The vaccine passport is coming

A certificate of protection will be introduced by the government, which will be given to those who have already been vaccinated.

This will include the date of the second administration of the vaccine.

Those who have already recovered from the disease will also receive such a certificate, but in their case the date of the negative virus test or the day of leaving the hospital will be included.

Said Gergely Gulyás.

The third way to get proof of good health status is through getting a blood test that would show that the person has already been infected, because the antibody can be detected in the blood. The issuance of the certificate will be reimbursed to these citizens and will be valid for four months.

(MTI)