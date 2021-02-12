A house in Létavértes collapses causing several damages

Police
In Létavértes, on Tulipán Street, on Wednesday night, the masonry of an uninhabited building collapsed and its roof structure slipped. The municipal firefighters of Debrecen and professional firefighters in Debrecen supported the roof structure, the county disaster management announced.

Between Berettyóújfalu and Tépe, on the main road No. 47, a minibus slipped into the ditch early yesterday afternoon. Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu inspected and de-energized the vehicle. There were five passengers on the bus who were not injured.

