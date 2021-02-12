The Phoenix Hall will be renovated with the help of the government

In connection with next year’s men’s handball championship, the Phoenix Hall will undergo a comprehensive renovation. The 18-year-old facility will be safer, more energy-efficient and more modern. The work will be completed by the end of October – announced Mayor László Papp on February 11, 2021, at the site.

With the support of the Hungarian government (i.e. the taxpayers) and the Hungarian Handball Association, the second-largest multifunctional sports hall in the country will be renovated from a net HUF 2.5 billion. The work area was taken over by the contractor on February 1, with the renovation to be completed in nine months. Mayor László Papp said that the hall will not change from the outside, and its capacity will not be affected by the renovation, the interiors and the service background will be modernized to meet the requirements of the European Handball Association.

“The traffic areas will be given a new cover, the engineering and ventilation will be completely transformed, and we will switch to energy-saving LED lighting. In addition, we will place audiovisual equipment, a perimeter in the hall and a new access control system, but the security technology, the camera system will be renewed, and of course the changing rooms and social blocks will meet the requirements of the 21st century.

The mayor listed.

Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa, President of the Hungarian National Skating Association, announced that a world event will be held in the Phoenix Hall before the European Men’s Handball Championship in 2022. The city’s short-track speed skating world will host the World Cup in November 2021, which will be one of the sport’s four Olympic qualifiers. The renovation will provide an opportunity for ice sports to be served more efficiently in the hall as well.

“Replacing the lighting system is important because the infrared effect of the previous lamps was significant, as it was melting the ice. New LED lights have no such effect. By redesigning the air conditioning system and perfecting other small details, we want to create the opportunity for Hungarian competitors to win Olympic quotas in Debrecen under excellent conditions. ”

Lajos Kósa added.

The renovation became urgent due to the European Men’s Handball Championship next January. Szabolcs Bíró, the head of the organizing committee of the European Championship, emphasized that the infrastructure and the experience of the local organizers are outstanding in Debrecen, it is no coincidence that junior world championships, adult European championship matches and women’s and men’s Hungarian Cup four finals have already been held in Phoenix Hall.

“When the association has to decide where to organize events outside of Budapest, our natural partner is Debrecen, and our first thought is the Phoenix Hall,” said the managing director of Eurohandball 2022 Nonprofit Kft.

András Becsky, the managing director of Debrecen Sportcentrum Nonprofit Kft., Which operates the Phoenix Hall, said: the facility is almost twenty years old. DSC received TAO funding for minor interventions during this time, but there was no such complex renovation in the Phoenix Hall built in 2002.

“Once the work is done, we will be able to serve our partners and guests visiting us at a much higher level of comfort and have an even more livable event hall for the city, even more suitable for sports and cheering,” the CEO added.

The matches of the 2022 Slovak-Hungarian European Men’s Handball Championship will be played in six cities. The Phoenix Hall will host group matches. In 2024, Debrecen will once again co-host a women’s continental tournament.

