Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

On Thursday morning in Sáp, Bocskai Street, a car was on fire. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished the fire with two jets of water.

On the outskirts of Hajdúhadház, a car fell into the ditch yesterday morning. Professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény put the vehicle on its wheels and disconnected it.

In Hajdúszovát, in Szoboszlói Street, two cars and a van collided. The professional firefighters in Hajdúszoboszló inspected and de-energized the vehicles. The ambulance service transported one of the drivers to the hospital.

A large amount of water was collected in Balmazújváros, Oncsa Street. In the yard of one of the houses, an outbuilding and a house were endangered by water. The municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros removed the water with a pump.

Two large road signs overturned the road and formed a traffic barrier near Nagyhegyes, on road number 33. professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló removed the sign by hand.

The county’s professional firefighters intervened at a scene, on the outskirts of Ebes, where a fifteen-foot tree leaned against the road. In Vámospércs, on Ibolya Street, a tree branch split on top of a building, and on the University Avenue in Debrecen, a tree fell on the sidewalk. In all cases, the units intervened with a chainsaw.

On Thursday afternoon, a van slipped into the ditch near Hajdúnánás. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás inspected the vehicle and performed a de-energization.

A car drove into a ditch and fell to the top in Debrecen on Monostorpályi út. Professional firefighters from Debrecen disposed of the vehicle. His passengers were not injured.

In Püspökladány, on the main road No. 4, a minibus also slipped in the ditch. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány pushed the vehicle out of the ditch by hand, which was then able to move on.

