Another lamb was born at the Debrecen Zoo

The zoo visitors are regularly delighted by the beauty of small lambs from the Welsh black-nosed sheep that arrived in 2018 and can only be seen from the domestic zoo: their female gave birth to a healthy offspring on 23 December 2020 after about 150 days of gestation.

Named Veronika by her caregivers, the impeccable and vibrant little lamb spends her time playing cheerfully with her parents.

The black-nosed mountain sheep from the canton of Wallis in southwestern Switzerland is a particularly hardy, robust mountain breed. In addition to its place of origin, it got its eloquent name from its clownish outer marks, the black, mask-like spots on its nose and the facial part of its head. Another characteristic is that both male and female horns are typically twisted. It is a balanced breed with a calm temperament and a very strong attitude, so after the reopening of the Debrecen Zoo, the general public can get to know it up close.

Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy

Executive Director