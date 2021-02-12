Man uses a stolen bank card to pay in several stores in Debrecen

The man in the photo took the bank card out of an abandoned wallet on November 25, 2020, and then used it in several stores in Debrecen.

His acts were recorded by security cameras.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or by phone 06-52 / 457, available 24 hours a day. -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu