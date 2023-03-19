Warm Spring Weather Continues, But Clouds May Arrive in the Afternoon

The sun will shine a lot during the morning hours, only veiling clouds can disturb the sunshine, but there can be more clouds in the western border areas. The southeast wind will be moderate in several directions.



More clouds may arrive in the afternoon, the sky may be moderately or heavily cloudy in Transdanubia and the central part of the country. There may be fewer clouds in the northeast. The southeast wind may be moderate or strong. The daytime warming may increase further, the highest temperature may be around +12 and +19 degrees.

At night, the sky will be moderately to heavily cloudy. South-westerly winds can blow in south-western landscapes. Night frosts will disappear, the temperature is expected to be around +5 and +11 degrees on Monday the morning.

metkep.hu