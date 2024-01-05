Beverage bottles that can be returned in the new system are gradually appearing in stores

By the beginning of January, MOHU Mol Hulladékfászállógi Zrt. has installed approximately 1,800 return machines at more than 1,400 points nationwide, bottles, cans, and bottles with a logo marking returnability will gradually appear in the stores – the company informed.

The MOHU drew attention to the fact that until June 30, 2024, manufacturers can still market bottles without markings, so consumers will only slowly and gradually find returnable products on store shelves.

It will be possible to exchange the packaging that has the exchange logo and for which the customer paid the exchange fee. The currently used, non-returnable packaging must still be thrown in the selective bin.

MOHU also installed and commissioned the vending machines in stores larger than 400 square meters with a contract and in smaller stores that have joined voluntarily so far. The installation of the machines will continue in 2024, the MOHU is constantly installing the machines and waiting for the switching points that want to join voluntarily, they said.

The members of the National Trade Association (OKSZ) account for more than half of the domestic food retail turnover; according to the organization’s information, no product whose packaging could be returned in the new system has yet arrived in the stores of the chain stores – the general secretary of the association informed MTI.

György Vámos emphasized that the transition is gradual, there will be a period when there will be two types of products in stores, one with a redemption fee and one with non-returnable packaging.

The essence of the mandatory redemption system for domestically marketed products with a redemption fee is that when selling beverage products in glass, metal and plastic bottles with markings, the customer pays a uniform redemption fee of HUF 50 per bottle, which he gets back after he has redeemed the bottle.

(MTI)