If you do not return unused fireworks before this deadline, you will be fined

A penalty of up to HUF 150,000 can be imposed if someone does not return unused fireworks by January 5, i.e. today at the latest. In addition to the fact that it is not financially worth storing fireworks at home, they can even cause serious accidents, index.hu reports.



According to the current government decree, this must be done between January 1 and 5, otherwise, the police can impose a HUF 150,000 fine not only for use after the deadline but also for the possession itself, because it is considered a pyrotechnic violation. However, according to experience, very few people return unused or defective fireworks.

Expired or damaged fireworks and firecrackers are extremely dangerous, and their chemical composition can change due to improper storage, which can cause unpredictable reactions.