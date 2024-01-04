Meteorology warns of a marked cooling

A marked cooling is expected from the end of the week – HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt. warned on its Facebook page.

They wrote that the mild, spring weather is suddenly replaced by harsh winter.

At the end of the week, the cold, arctic air that has accumulated in North-Eastern Europe will move towards the south with great momentum and flood the Carpathian basin, so next week there is a prospect of hard frosts at night, and the days will also be bitter, they said.

They noted that it is currently uncertain how much the arriving cold air will overlap with the precipitation zone of the Mediterranean cyclone forming southwest of Hungary.

Rain is expected in many places on Saturday, but on Sunday we will be more and more on the “backside” of the cyclone, and with the arrival of cold air, the change in state of matter will occur.

In the meantime, however, the precipitation stops, so it would be too early to talk about the amount of snow, they added. Attention was drawn to the fact that snow can be temporarily prevented by sleet and freezing rain, and even the precipitation that falls in the form of rain can freeze, so real winter road conditions must be expected.

(MTI)