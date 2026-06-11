Hungarian dog wins World’s Most Beautiful Dog title at the 2026 World Dog Show

Hungarian-owned and Hungarian-bred dogs achieved outstanding results at the 2026 World Dog Show, held in Bologna, Italy. More than 31,500 purebred dogs from 79 countries took part in the world’s largest canine event, with Hungary ranking fifth among participating nations in terms of entries, according to 24.hu.

The highlight of the competition was the FCI World Challenge for Top Dog final, where Bugaboo’s Dream Big With Bottom Shaker “Jack”, an Old English Sheepdog (Bobtail) with Hungarian ownership and breeding ties, claimed the top prize. Beating champions from nearly 60 countries, Jack won first place and earned the title of the World’s Most Beautiful Dog.

Hungarian-bred and Hungarian-owned dogs also achieved remarkable success in several other categories. Among the Hungarian Shorthaired Vizslas, Butterfly Hunter Casper delivered the strongest performance. In addition to being the most successful Hungarian breed representative at the show, Casper was named the Best Dog in FCI Group VII, which includes pointing dogs and setters.

Photo: World Dog Show 2026