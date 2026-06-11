thyssenkrupp, which is also present in Debrecen, has announced significant job cuts

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology, which also has a significant presence in Debrecen, has announced a major restructuring of its operations in Hungary as part of the ongoing transformation of its international automotive business.

According to the company, the reorganization will result in the elimination of approximately 200 positions in development-related areas. At the same time, thyssenkrupp plans to create around 60 new jobs in Budapest in globally focused business support functions. In addition, a new Test Competence Center will be established at the company’s Debrecen site, where testing activities related to spring and stabilizer bar production will be carried out. thyssenkrupp currently employs around 3,000 people in Hungary.

The measures are part of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s ongoing strategic repositioning. In response to changing customer requirements, fluctuating demand patterns, and continued cost pressures, the business segment is strengthening its customer and technology focus, consolidating operations, and further centralizing international support functions. The goal is to improve competitiveness, ensure profitable growth, and advance the division’s capital market readiness.

“With the planned measures, we are aligning our structures and capacities with expected business prospects while consistently tailoring our activities to our customers’ future needs,” said Viktor Molnár, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology.

He added: “Hungary will remain an important location for thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology, with strong competencies in engineering, manufacturing, and global support functions.”

The planned workforce reductions in Hungary will affect only development-related activities. The implementation process will comply with all legal and operational requirements and will be carried out in close consultation with employee representatives and the relevant authorities.

The company’s E/E (Electrical and Electronics) Competence Center in Budapest is an important part of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology’s international development network. The center plays a key role in developing software and hardware solutions for electric and electromechanical steering systems, including driver assistance and automated driving technologies.

Hungary’s strategic importance within the company is also being strengthened by expanding domestic capabilities, such as its accredited testing laboratory for electronic components and systems, as well as collaborations with Hungarian universities.

Beyond development activities, thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology operates several manufacturing and assembly facilities in Hungary. In Jászfényszaru, the company produces electromechanical steering systems, camshafts, and components for electric vehicles. The Debrecen plant manufactures stabilizer bars and springs and will host the new international Test Competence Center. In Győr, thyssenkrupp operates a chassis assembly plant.